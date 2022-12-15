Hollywood ‘heartbroken’ over the death of dancing DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Mike Bedigan and Connie Evans, PA
·4 min read

Jennifer Lopez, Questlove and Michelle Obama were among the famous faces remembering US dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, following his death at the age of 40.

The news was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker Boss on Wednesday.

He was also known for being the long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres show, with DeGeneres herself describing him as “pure love and light” and said she would miss him “with all my heart”.

Multiple US outlets reported that Boss died by suicide, citing the LA County Medical Examiner.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Sharing a post on her Instagram page, Lopez wrote: “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul. Shocked and deeply saddened.

“My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children. Sending you love and strength.”

Justin Timberlake reflected that “you just never know what someone is really going through” in his own online tribute.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” he wrote.

“I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.

He added: “Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people.

“Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time.  You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.”

Oscar-winning musician Questlove wrote: “Rest in Melody Twitch”.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she was “heartbroken” to learn of the news.

“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch; Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” she said.

“My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time.”

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)


Musician and producer Finneas wrote: “Rest in Peace to Stephen Boss ‘Twitch. I’m Heartbroken for his family”.

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner said her heart was “heavy” following the news.

“tWitch brought so much laughter and joy to so many people and I am so grateful and blessed to have had the time with him on the Ellen Show that I did,” she wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

“He was always so kind and amazing. Truly a special soul. I am heartbroken, and my heart goes out to his beautiful wife, Alison, and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. I am praying for you all and sending my love.”

Boss began his tenure at The Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

In a post on Twitter, 64-year-old DeGeneres wrote: “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light.

“He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.

“Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

As well as his work with DeGeneres, Boss was also a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance and appeared in films including Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL.

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum)

Magic Mike franchise star Channing Tatum said he “had no words” after learning of the news.

“I have no words. There aren’t any,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much… I don’t know where to begin.

“I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then.”

David Harbour on the Ellen DeGeneres Show
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaking to David Harbour while guest-hosting an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)

In a statement published on People.com tWitch’s wife said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Latest Stories

  • SYTYCD Judge Mary Murphy Recalls the 'Life-Changing' Moment Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 'Started to Soar'

    The So You Think You Can Dance judge opens up to PEOPLE about Stephen "tWitch" Boss and how "it was always just joy, laughter, hugs, having a good time" whenever he was around

  • Marner extends point streak, Samsonov shuts the door as Leafs hammer last-place Ducks

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner has been getting plenty of attention on his march to the NHL's longest point streak in seven seasons. Ilya Samsonov joked Tuesday it was about time he got some love as well. Marner had two assists to extend his point streak to 23 games and Samsonov made 28 saves for his second straight shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the lowly Anaheim Ducks 7-0. Samsonov strutted to his media scrum with the team's celebratory wrestling belt awarded to the player of the game slun

  • Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland Remember How Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Made Ellen 'So Fun'

    "Me and Sophia were so lucky to have worked with you, sending all the love to your family, children and friends," Rosie McClelland said of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died on Tuesday

  • Dancer and 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died at 40. Here's a look at his life in pictures.

    Stephen "tWitch" Boss is best known for being on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" but also starred in "Step Up 3D."

  • Joe Lycett Gives A Very Honest Reason For Ruling Himself Out Of Hosting Great British Bake Off

    Well, at least he's honest.

  • Cher and mother Georgia Holt sing ‘I'm Just Your Yesterday’ in resurfaced Ellen clip

    Cher and mother Georgia Holt sang ‘I'm Just Your Yesterday’ in resurfaced Ellen clip. Source: Ellen Show, CBS

  • Former Ellen D.J. and producer Stephen (tWitch) Boss dies

    Tributes are pouring in after the sudden death of Stephen (tWitch) Boss, a beloved performer who was best known as a DJ and co-host on The Ellen DeGeneres show.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Lindgren, Thompson, Nylander named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Lindgren led the NHL with four wins and 111 saves while posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last week. The 28-year-old Lindgren, who signed with Washington during the off-season, has appeared in 12 games this season. He has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save perc

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin