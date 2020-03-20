Can Hollywood Freelancers Survive the Coronavirus Shutdowns?

Cinematographer Ed Wu was working on an independent film when he canceled plans for a shoot in Japan because of the growing threat of coronavirus. Now, Wu is contemplating weeks or months with no work, just one of Hollywood’s many below-the-line professionals working in a gig economy that is quickly disappearing. Wu, who has shot indie films like “Sleight” and this year’s Sundance drama “Blast Beat,” already has had $10,000 worth of work canceled, and he’s still waiting to hear word on a pair of projects meant to kick off in May and June. Even the short-term commercial or branded content work he takes on in between features is uncertain, as many businesses have ground to a halt in response to the pandemic. Also Read: A Summer With No New Movies? How the Studios Are Planning for Post-Coronavirus Era “I’m taking it day-by-day. It’s more of a psychological battle right now of not worrying too much and getting too stressed. Just because I’m not making money, that shouldn’t worry me to the point where I’m overwhelmed. So I’m just trying to keep a positive attitude and keep myself in a sane spot,” Wu said. “It’s relying on my savings, which...

