All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

“Trolls World Tour”

The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 — the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it’s a VOD exclusive.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Birds of Prey”



The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017’s “Suicide Squad” will debut on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.

“The Hunt”

The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content — and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It’s available to stream beginning March 20.

“The Invisible Man”

The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It’s available to stream beginning March 20.

“Emma.”

Focus Features’ adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 — and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters.

“Bloodshot”

The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. Now it’s due on VOD on March 24.

“I Still Believe”

Lionsgate’s biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hits VOD on March 27 — just two weeks after it opened in theaters.

“The Way Back”

Warner Bros. will release the Ben Affleck drama — which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening — on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.

“Onward”

Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was rushed to digital platforms, made available for purchase on Friday, March 20. The film will join Disney+ on April 3.

Story continues

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog” set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and, as of this pubbing, has grossed $306 million worldwide. It will be available on demand starting on March 31.

“The Call of the Wild”

20th Century Studios’ feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now.

“Downhill”

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. It’s available on demand now.

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and walked away with a Special Jury award. It’s available for VOD on April 3.

“The King of Staten Island”

“The King of Staten Island,” the comedy starring and co-written by “SNL” star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, will skip its theatrical release date of June 19 and open one week early on VOD everywhere on June 12.

Read original story All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus At TheWrap