Hollywood Celebrates Joe Biden’s Win Over Donald Trump: ‘You’re Fired’

After a weeklong wait following a historic, unprecedented campaign cycle during a global pandemic, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States. Many celebrities had used their platform to encourage fans to vote in the 2020 election, and today, they took to social media to celebrate the end of President Donald Trump’s presidency and the historic win of Sen. Kamala Harris, who becomes the first woman to serve as vice president.

Hillary Clinton, who faced off against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, thanked everyone who made the change possible, writing: “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020





Filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a short clip of Trump with white text that reads “You’re fired.”





Jordan Peele also told Trump, “You’re fired.”

Youâ€™re fired. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 7, 2020





Ariana Grande also celebrated the end of Trump’s presidency with a short Tweet expressing her excitement.