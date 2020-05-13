Hollywood Bowl Cancels 2020 Summer Season: Report

Click here to read the full article.

As expected, the Hollywood Bowl has officially canceled its summer season, for the first time in its nearly century-long history, the Los Angeles Times is reporting.

Representatives for the L.A. Philharmonic, which produces most of the concerts at the Bowl and also leases the venue for outside events, did not immediately confirm the cancellation or respond to requests for comment. The Times did not reference the source of the news in its story, but Times reporter Jessica Gelb tweeted that the newspaper was reporting the news exclusively.

The countdown to the L.A. Phil making an announcement has been inevitable, with the org appearing to want to cancel the entire season in whole, rather than piecemeal, once California’s governor Gavin Newsom made it clear he didn’t see concerts resuming in the state before next year.

As of this writing, the Bowl’s website still lists active dates for show beginning as early as May 29, when Daryl Hall and John Oates were scheduled to play. The status of Bob Dylan’s June 18 show was only changed to “canceled” when he called off his entire 2020 tour Tuesday.

News that a Bowl announcement was imminent became clear when Brandi Carlile, who was supposed to headline the season’s official opening night June 13, took to Twitter last week to run through a list of cancellations of all her summer shows except for the Bowl, news of which she said would be forthcoming this week.

No information on refunds for ticketholders has been released. This story will be updated as details are revealed.

On April 8, the Philharmonic canceled all the remaining shows in its spring season at Walt Disney Hall, which was to have run through early June, but left the fate of the orchestral and pop shows at the Bowl for the summer open.

