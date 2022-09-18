Hollywood Bowl Blaze Draws Three Fire Companies, But Venue Unharmed
A fire in a small cluster of palm trees outside the Hollywood Bowl greeted exiting customers Saturday night.
Three fire companies responded to the blaze, which erupted as attendees existed the Bowl’s “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” program. The venue was unharmed and no injuries were reported.
More from Deadline
Dave Chappelle Attacker Stabbed Roommate With Same Knife Used At Hollywood Bowl
Man Arrested In Dave Chappelle Attack Charged With Attempted Murder In Alleged Stabbing Of Roommate
Dave Chappelle Attacker Pleads Not Guilty, Is Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Comedian - Update
No cause of the fire has been released. The Los Angeles Fire Dept. downplayed the incident.
“That somewhat stubborn fire near the @HollywoodBowl, our 1,423rd emergency of the day,” the department tweeted. “Thankfully involves only vegetation, and has not risen to the level of issuing an @LAFD ALERT.
Leaving the @HollywoodBowl after Sing Along Sound of Music and a small cluster of palm trees was on fire. It burned quickly and was barely embers by the time people reached their cars in stacked parking. While this was happening, the exiting crowd sang Do Re Mi in the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/xmO79yIVUV
— Tara Lynn Wagner (@TaraLynnWagner) September 18, 2022
Best of Deadline
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
The Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV
'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.