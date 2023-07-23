Hollywood actress in battle with Church of England to ‘find peace’ and move father’s remains

Victoria Tennant starred in the 1990 version of The Handmaid's Tale - IMDB

When the British-born Hollywood actress Victoria Tennant lost her father as a young teenager her grief-stricken family laid him to rest in the cemetery closest to where they lived at the time.

But over the years, as she and her siblings grew up and moved elsewhere to start their own lives, they regretted the thought of him lying alone in a Surrey graveyard.

More than half a century later Ms Tennant, who went on to marry the US comic actor Steve Martin - starring alongside him in All of Me and LA Story - launched a complex and rare legal action seeking permission to exhume her father Cecil Gordon Tennant’s remains and move them to a churchyard in his native Yorkshire.

Ms Tennant is keen for the remains of her late father to be relocated to St Marys Church in Summer Conistone, Yorkshire - Alamy

The actress, now 72 and known for her roles in The Winds of War, the Handmaid’s Tale and Best Seller, applied to the Church’s Consistory Court, which has to grant consent for exhumation from consecrated ground, for permission to move her father from Brookwood Cemetery in Woking to St Mary’s churchyard at Coniston, Skipton.

Tennant told Consistory Court judge, Sarah Whitehouse KC, the Deputy Chancellor of the Diocese of Guildford, of the “trauma, grief and guilt” the actress and her siblings had experienced at “leaving their father’s ashes abandoned in Brookwood cemetery”, adding that “it does not feel like a spiritual place, and he would not have chosen it for himself”.

Ms Tennant, who was a teenager at the time her father was killed in a car crash in 1967, said she and her sister, Irina, who was 14 at the time, and brother Robert, who was 12, had all since moved away from Surrey and did not wish “to leave their father alone” there.

Victoria Tennant in 2013

Ms Tennant, told the church court that the death of their father, followed by the departure of their mother Irina Baronova, a Russian prima ballerina, to Australia two years later, “destroyed” the family.

She said she felt that some of the trauma would be healed if they could place their father’s ashes in the Yorkshire churchyard and mark the occasion with a service of thanksgiving.

But the court has now turned down her request, in keeping with the Church of England philosophy that a last resting place should be just that unless there are exceptional circumstances or has been a mistake.

Consistory Court judge Whitehouse said consent for exhumation is only very rarely given and that there were no exceptional reasons why it should be in this case.

‘A key consideration’

In her ruling the judge commented: “I do not know why this Petition is only lodged now, after Mr Tennant has rested for so many decades at Brookwood.”

She said the long passage of time was a key consideration in the case and no reasons had been given why exhumation was not sought many years ago if the cemetery at Woking was not considered suitable.

It is understood that Ms Tennant, who lives in Bel Air, Los Angeles, and has two children from her third marriage to producer Kirk Stambler, is considering appealing against the ruling to a higher ecclesiastical body, such as the Court of Arches.

Victoria Tennant and family attend the opening night of 'Billy Elliot' at the Pantages Theatre in LA in 2012 - Getty Images

Refusing to grant permission Judge Whitehouse said: “I accept that this Petition arises from a genuine sense that the trauma suffered by the Petitioner and her siblings might be ameliorated by the granting of this Petition.

“No consistory court could be lacking in sympathy for this family, and the other families of those who have died and who feel that healing and peace of mind may be achieved by exhumation and reburial; and nor can any court fail to recognise the hurt that may be brought about by a refusal of such a petition.”

She added, however: “That is not the test I have to implement. Burial in a particular space permanently set aside for God is intended to be forever. This is a principle which must be honoured, and which can be set aside only in exceptional circumstances and for compelling reasons.

“The reasons put forward do not meet this threshold and the very long period that Cecil Tennant has rested in Brookwood presents the strongest of reasons as to why I am not able to grant this Petition.”