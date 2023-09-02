Hollywood actors union eyes video game strike

SAG-AFTRA members have been on strike since 13 July against major TV and film companies. They have a separate contract with video game companies.

The union representing actors in the US is looking to authorise a second strike against major video game companies.

Talks between SAG-AFTRA and companies like Activision and Electronic Arts have reached a "stalemate", the union said on Friday, particularly on wage increases and artificial intelligence.

Hollywood actors have been on strike since 13 July against major TV and film companies.

A spokesperson for the game firms said both sides are seeking a fair deal.

Voting on the second strike will be held between 5 and 25 September.

In its Friday announcement, the union said it has been asking video game companies for an 11% increase in rates paid to video game performers.

They are also asking for protections from AI - which they say poses a threat to the future of artists' work and careers - as well as better working conditions.

"Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy of reducing their opportunity to work," the union's president, American actress Fran Drescher, said.

"And once again, SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members," she said.

The union, which represents 160,000 people in the entertainment industry, has a separate contract with major video game companies that was due to expire in November. It was extended a year, however, to allow talks to continue.

In a statement to the BBC, Audrey Cooling, a spokesperson for the 10 video game firms involved in the talks, said that all sides are seeking a "fair contract" that reflects the work done by performers.

"We are negotiating in good faith and hope to reach a mutually beneficial deal as soon as possible," she said.

A successful strike vote will mean that the union could initiate job action if talks falter after negotiations resume on 26 September.

The issues raised against video game companies are similar to those behind the SAG-AFTRA strike against film and TV companies.

That strike has been ongoing for more than 50 days after weeks of failed negotiations, and has caused major worldwide disruptions to film and television productions.

Screenwriters also walked away from the job in May over concerns about pay, working conditions, and the industry's use of AI.

SAG-AFTRA last went on strike against video game companies in 2016. That strike lasted 11 months.