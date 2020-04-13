Hollyoaks unveils 11 new spoilers in dramatic spring trailer

From Digital Spy

Springtime in Hollyoaks is set to be unmissable, with the soap's epic new trailer teasing a whole host of jaw-dropping moments.

Alongside a huge stepdaughter-shaped shock for Mercedes McQueen, there's Juliet Quinn and her developing crush on Peri Lomax, Adam Rickitt and Ashley Taylor Dawson's depression storyline, and Edward's evil plan manipulating his own son who is suffering from a brain tumour.

On a lighter note, things are finally starting to look up for lovebirds Scott Drinkwell and Mitchell Deveraux as the latter gets down on one knee. Whilst Scott does say yes, their happy bubble doesn't last for long as Mitchell is arrested.

Ex-couple Sienna Blake and Warren Fox will be brought closer together than they ever imagined, following their son Sebastian's recovery. After a passionate kiss, Warren begs Sienna not to tell her boyfriend Brody Hudson.

Meanwhile, Felix Westwood and Lisa Loveday will begin Hollyoaks' latest love affair, but is the former still hiding feelings for his ex Martine Deveraux?

In yet more relationship drama, John Paul is set to develop a love triangle with his former flame and new interest PC George Kiss. And he's not the only one as drug dealer Jordan Price starts dating Peri, whilst also sleeping with her mum Leela. Get ready for some fireworks ahead.

Charlie Osborne could be teaming up with drug dealer Jordan too, who's been targeted as the latter's new recruit to push his drugs through schools in their County Lines storyline.

But that's not even scratching the surface of the drama, as it also looks like Sid Summer will be caught red-handed selling Jordan's drugs, leaving his future at Hollyoaks High at risk.

