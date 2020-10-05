Hollyoaks' Theresa McQueen to return next week

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks will welcome back Theresa McQueen next week, just in time for her family's latest ordeal.

As first confirmed earlier last month, Jorgie Porter is reprising her role as fan favourite Theresa after a four-year break.

Theresa's comeback will coincide with a sinister new storyline which sees the McQueen family get blackmailed by a mystery figure.

The latest drama surrounding the McQueen clan will play out as part of the show's 25th anniversary celebrations later this month.

Mercedes will initially be left confused by a sinister text she receives in next week's episodes, but the mystery thickens when her brother John Paul gets one as well.

John Paul's own mysterious text message is about "paying for the sins of his past", leaving him baffled over who could have sent it.

When John Paul confides in his sister and Sylver, they realise they've all received a similar text.

As they wonder who could be responsible, Theresa McQueen arrives back in the village.

The show's recent trailer showed a creepy talking doll terrorising the family, suggesting that the story will be taking more spooky turns over the coming weeks.

With their darkest secrets under serious threat of being revealed, the McQueens will become hellbent on discovering who their secret blackmailer is – but will they be successful?