Hollyoaks' Sylver McQueen tries to bribe his secret daughter Cher over their connection

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hollyoaks fans will see Sylver McQueen turn ruthless as he tries to get rid of his secret daughter Cher.

Sylver (David Tag) has been rocked by the arrival of Cher, who disrupted his wedding day by publicly exposing him as her long-lost father.

Sylver's initial reaction was to deny Cher's claims, but she won't be giving up so easily.

In Tuesday's E4 first look episode (June 2), Cher heads back to The Dog flat for another showdown with Sylver.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks confirms suicide storyline as Kyle Kelly exits the soap

Sylver continues to deny everything, but as soon as his wife Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) and sister Goldie (Chelsee Healey) leave, he suddenly changes tactics.

With nobody around to hear him acknowledge the truth, Sylver agrees to pay off Cher (Bethany Hare) to buy her silence.

Unfortunately for Sylver, things only look set to get even more complicated when Cher's mum Kelly (Jenny Wickham) follows her to the village and gets involved too.

Will Sylver have his lies exposed?

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks drug dealer Jordan Price begins shocking secret fling after dumping Peri Lomax

Other scenes coming up will see Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) try his luck with Cher, asking her out on a date and repeatedly trying to flirt with her. Viewers will have to tune in to see whether Cher is interested or not.

Mercedes is also shocked when she catches Cher trying to steal one of her necklaces at the pub. Sounds like classic McQueen behaviour to us…

Hollyoaks airs these scenes on Tuesday, June 2 and Monday, June 8 at 7pm on E4. The scenes also air on Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like