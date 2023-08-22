Hollyoaks stars Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan deny split reports

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Hollyoaks stars Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan have addressed reports that they have split.

There were tabloid reports over the weekend that the couple had called it quits on their real-life romance, but remained on good terms and would continue working together at Hollyoaks.

On Monday night (August 21), the duo appeared to poke fun at the rumours with an Instagram Story where they appeared very much together.

"I just want to address that me and Jemma have broken up," Owen sarcastically said in the video.

He then suggested his co-star was "devastated" and "heartbroken", before cutting to Jemma actually sitting next to him with a big frown on her face.

As Jemma chuckled in the background, Owen suggested that these baseless accusations were "another example" of the media "chatting shit".

"We're better than ever," Jemma added.

The two are together on and off-screen, as they are involved in an issue-based storyline where Jemma's character Rayne Royce has started coercively controlling Romeo Nightingale.

Just this past week, Owen had spoken about how difficult it can be to act out some of the darker scenes with Rayne and Romeo, since it's nothing like his real relationship with Jemma.

"Because we are both so different to the roles we play, it makes it easy. Jemma is such a lovely girl and I don't attach her to Rayne," he told Inside Soap.

Owen and Jemma were first reported to be dating this past spring, and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Soap Awards in June.

This isn't the first on-set romance for Owen, as he also previously dated Stephanie Davis before the latter left Hollyoaks in the summer of 2020.

