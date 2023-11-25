Hollyoaks stars delight fans as they reunite after more than 10 years

Former Hollyoaks stars delighted fans as they reunited more than 10 years after they first appeared on the soap.

In a post shared on Instagram, former stars Danny Mac, James Atherton, Craig Vye, Tom Scurr and Ashley Margolis reunited for dinner, with the former writing: “Food for our souls - @pattyandbun”.

Related: Hollyoaks’ Mercedes McQueen makes big decision over pregnancy

The post was inundated with messages from fans and former cast members, with Andy Moss writing: “Jesus Christ 2013 !!!!!!!!!”. Craig Vye, who played Ethan Scott on the Channel 4 soap, commented: “Great to get the band back together again”.

Elsewhere on the soap, current star Owen Warner revealed that he got into trouble during his stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, with the actor admitting that he let some plot developments slip in the jungle.

“You feel safe to chat about anything, which can be dangerous," he told Hits UK. "I remember I was once down at the creek with Jill, and she asked me what had happened to [Romeo Nightingale] whilst I was in the jungle, because they've had to write me out.

ITV

Related: Hollyoaks casts Vicky Grant's brother for new storyline

"I said, 'Jill, sit down and brace yourself', and then I told her the whole plot – how Romeo broke up with his girlfriend, decided to catch a flight to Spain and win her back. I told her everything – spoilers for months!

“Then later on, she asked Sue Cleaver, 'What happened to your character on Coronation Street?' and Sue said: 'Actually Jill, I can't tell you because it hasn't aired on TV yet!' I was like, 'Oh, neither has mine and I've just given away months' worth of spoilers!”

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like