Hollyoaks star wasn't told about Camilla, Rafe and Dilly twist

Hollyoaks' Dylan Morris has revealed she wasn't told about the shock twist in Camilla Bassington-Hart, Rafe and Dilly Harcout's storyline.

The actress's character was initially introduced as the wealthy Earl's ex-girlfriend, who he had been instructed to marry by his late father, and love rival to Sienna Blake.

However a huge twist in the soap's winter trailer later revealed that she was not a posh aristocrat at all, but instead an actress hired by Rafe and Dilly (who are actually husband and wife) as part of an elaborate scheme to destroy Sienna.

Speaking to Inside Soap about the huge change in direction for the characters, Morris explained that she wasn't initially aware of Camilla's true identity.

"It was just the best news," she said, adding: "It's given me something else to play with — now I get to play two characters, and that's really enjoyable.

"Camilla's coming at it from an angle of having fun and that's brought more cheekiness with it. She's getting paid to cause trouble."

Speaking about what's next for the storyline — which sees Sienna reject Ethan in favour of a marriage proposal from Rafe after catching Camilla and Nadira together — Morris promised plenty more twists along the way.

"They're not going to see it coming. And there's so much more to this story, this is just the tip of the iceberg," the actress teased. "Viewers' jaws are going to hit the floor."

Camilla's true identity and the Harcourt's scheming plans aren't the only potential twists ahead for Sienna either — with the long-running character potentially facing a shock from the past as her late father Patrick Blake is set to return to the soap in some capacity.

