Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall says Grace Black was nearly axed in 2014

Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall has revealed that her character Grace Black narrowly dodged the axe in 2014.

The actress was called into meetings to help save Grace just a few months after joining the Channel 4 soap.

Show bosses cast Tamara as Grace in late 2013, when she was introduced as Clare Devine's even-more-evil sister. However, her early gangster-focused storylines proved unpopular with viewers.

Speaking on Hollyoaks podcast The Dog In The Pond – hosted by former cast member Kelly Condron – Tamara has now admitted that Grace could have been written out. She ultimately earned a reprieve when executive producer Bryan Kirkwood rapidly changed direction with the character.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Tamara explained: "If you look at me then, I was always dressed in black leather, never smiled, never laughed. I thought I was doing the best job in the world – being this evil person and going around being horrible to people.

"I remember getting a phone call from Bryan one night saying: 'I'm going to be really straight with you. I'm worried that if we don't change your character, we're going to have to lose her'.

"He phoned me up, apologised and literally said that Channel 4 – at the end of the day, the people at Channel 4 have the last say on everything – Channel 4 had said: 'This is not going to work'.

"Bryan, being Bryan – who is honestly one of the most talented, conscientious people I've ever met in my life – rather than say 'we'll get rid of her and change things up', he brought me in for a workshop.

"I'd only been there for six or seven months. We literally hammered out all these ideas."

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

In discussions with Bryan and the Hollyoaks writers, Tamara worked on exploring softer and more comical aspects of Grace.

The show also changed her style, with bigger hair and more colourful outfits.

Tamara laughed: "Literally I walked out of Price Slice one day with this giant hair on. I go up to the card machine with Jazz [Franks] who plays Esther and she's going: 'What have you done to your hair?' I say: 'I don't know, I just fancied a change'. All of a sudden, Grace was born."

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Bryan had previously spoken to Digital Spy about the show's early mistakes with the character of Grace.

He told us in 2014: "I acknowledge that we didn't get Grace's character right at first and I feel I let Tamara Wall down. Tamara is a gifted actress and a big funny warm personality, and I'm sad the audience didn't see that side of Grace earlier.

"We have done a lot of work on the character with Tamara and have now given her friends, family and a great big beating heart."

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.

