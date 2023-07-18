Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall confirms Grace was axed

Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall has discussed her departure from the role of Grace Black for the first time.

The actress has left the Channel 4 soap after nearly 10 years playing the village gangster.

Grace was recently arrested and sent to prison for her role in the botched heist plan with Cindy Cunningham, Zara Morgan and Damon Kinsella.

Show bosses subsequently removed Grace from the Hollyoaks opening titles, but in a move which sparked confusion among fans, chose not to officially confirm her departure until her final episode aired.

Grace's exit airs in Tuesday's E4 first-look episode, which features a final glimpse of the character.

Tamara has now announced that it was Hollyoaks' choice to lose the character of Grace, rather than her decision to leave. The news is sure to surprise fans, since Grace is one of the show's most popular characters.

Tamara told OK Magazine: "It's absolutely devastating. When I got told, I bawled my eyes out for three days, I was so upset – it's been the best time of my life.

"It wasn't my decision, but I understand. It's the name of the game, and Grace was going to get her comeuppance at some point. In the end, she probably deserved it. But I'm sure she'll find her way out eventually, she'll be back."

On the decision not to kill off Grace, Tamara added: "There's part of me that wants the big, dramatic exit of being killed off. But there's too much of me that loves that they've kept the door open.

"I can't tell you how lovely everyone was when people found out I was leaving, they were gobsmacked. They were really sad and that made me really happy! It's a nice feeling to know you'll be missed."

