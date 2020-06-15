Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis announces she is leaving the soap

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis has revealed that she's quit the Channel 4 soap.

The actress, who plays Sinead O'Connor on the show, took to Instagram today (June 15) to announce that she's "decided to leave" and is "looking forward to working on new and exciting projects".

Alongside a picture that simply read 'Goals: Be happy', Davis wrote: "Sometimes we make decisions based not on what we want but what we know is right!

"I have loved bringing Sinead into your homes for the past ten years but it's with a heavy heart I have decided to leave Hollyoaks and now looking forward to working on new and exciting projects. Excited!"

The 27-year-old also appeared to turn off comments on the post, which means her followers aren't able to reply directly to the news.

"In mutual agreement with Lime Pictures, Stephanie Davis is leaving her role as Sinead O'Connor on Hollyoaks," a spokesperson told Digital Spy. "We would like to thank Stephanie for her huge contribution to the show and the enjoyment her character Sinead has brought to fans."



Having been a part of the show for nearly ten years, Davis has been involved in a number of big storylines, including one that revolved around Sinead's abusive ex Laurie, and won her our Best Soap Actress Award in 2019.

Hollyoaks airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm. Wednesdays through Fridays on E4 will feature classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites to compensate for the soap suspending filming.



