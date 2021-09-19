Hollyoaks star promises longer-term plans for Donna-Marie

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks actress Lucy-Jo Hudson has teased the long-term plans concerning her divisive character Donna-Marie Quinn.

Having returned to the 'Oaks just a few months ago, Donna-Marie's made quite a splash in a short space of time, including blackmailing James Nightingale over a kiss with John Paul McQueen.

Whilst catching up with Inside Soap, though, the TV star suggested viewers will get to see new dimensions to the character.

"We've only really seen one side to her, but now I'm here for some time we're going to see some more sides of her.

"I hope people will start warming to her because she's trying so hard. She's focussed on earning respect from her kids and building that family up again," added Hudson.



Asked if there's any cast members she'd like to share more scenes with going forward, she responded: "Oh loads! I'd love to work with [Martine Deveraux's] Kéllé Bryan and [Felix Westwood's] Richard Blackwood.

"I did a scene the other day with [Goldie McQueen's] Chelsee Healey and she's great. We had a big ding-dong – her character is as fiery as mine, so that was fun.

"My favourite stuff is with Jenny Metcalfe, who plays Mercedes [McQueen], I think she's brilliant. The relationship between Mercedes and Donna-Marie is really interesting."

