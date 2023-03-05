Hollyoaks star Owen Warner on how his life has changed since I'm a Celebrity

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has revealed how his life has changed following his appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The actor, who plays Romeo Nightingale on the Channel 4 soap, appeared on the most recent series of the ITV reality show, finishing in second place behind former professional footballer Jill Scott.

In an interview with Inside Soap, Owen revealed that his time in the jungle has changed his life for the better, with fans now using his name rather than his character's when seeing him on the street.

"I do [feel like I'm being recognised more]," he said. "Before, people would shout 'Romeo' at me, but now they're calling me 'Owen' and having a little chat because they feel as though they know me.

"People talk to me as if I'm their mate — it's really lovely."

Since returning to Hollyoaks, Owen's Romeo has had his fair share of drama, with his budding relationship with Rayne coming under threat from a mysterious villain and Romeo's own insecurities.

"Romeo has not had a lot of mature relationships to learn from," said Owen.

"When he sees a girl who is comfortable talking about sex and what she likes, it panics him and makes him think she's like that with everyone. He needs to just open up and be honest with Rayne."

He continued: "Romeo loves a love story, so each time he has a new love interest, he really throws himself into it — all guns blazing.

"He was in awe of Rayne from the first time they met, but because [she] has a big profile online, Romeo thought she'd be out of reach. So when he realises she's interested in him too, he's completely blown away.”

I'm a Celebrity will return later this year for an All-Stars series on ITV1 and ITVX. Hollyoaks streams first on All 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

