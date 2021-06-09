Hollyoaks star Owen Warner hits out at "lies" over his personal life

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has hit back at "lies" written about his personal life.

Earlier this month, Owen was thought to be in a relationship with Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry after they appeared to make things Instagram official.

But last week, a story hit the headlines alleging that Owen had been messaging a model just days before he and Chloe went public.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Owen said he wasn't guilty of cheating and was never even in a relationship to begin with.

"I usually wouldn't come on here and say anything, but there's been a few lies written about me that I want to clear up," Owen wrote.

"I am not in a relationship, I was never in a relationship and I didn't cheat on anybody....as I was never in a relationship.

"Now let's stop all this negativity, it's my birthday tomorrow so good energy only plz x."

Last month, Chloe and Owen holidayed together in Portugal where she shared a photo of them together with the caption: "Now I [know] what love feels like," alongside an emoji of an engagement ring.



Owen even commented on the post: "Might propose next Tuesday."

Soon after their holiday, Chloe told MailOnline: "We're not official but we're just seeing how we go. It's good.

"I know that he would be the perfect husband and he's the sort of person I would marry. I've never felt passion like I do with him, I can't believe it'."

