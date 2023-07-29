Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson teases new romance for show

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson has teased a new romance for the show, but not for her character Maxine Minniver.

Maxine and Beau Ramsey are definitely into each other, but it's a "slow burner" according to Sanderson.

Instead, the actress has hinted at a romance for her dad, Dave Chen-Williams, and Cindy Cunningham.



Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks star Harvey Virdi teases emotional new story for Dillon Ray

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine, Sanderson revealed that she is very excited to see that romance take off, and spoke about the kind of scenes she'd like to be a part of.

"Maxine and Beau will be a slow-burner," Sanderson said. "She isn't the easiest person to woo and he is very patient! I think they make a good couple.

"Maxine's dad gets close to Cindy. I love working with Steph [Waring] and it might be fun to have a stepmother-stepdaughter dynamic there! Maxine and Cindy can rub each other up the wrong way, so some comedy scenes between them would be fun!"

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks reveals another dark secret about Rayne in post-credits scene

The Chen-Williams family have got quite a few storylines on the horizon, including a crisis of confidence for Maxine.



While, actor Frank Kauer has promised a redemption arc for his character Mason and Lily Best has revealed that Lizzie will get involved in the increasingly dark Rayne Royce storyline.

Cindy, meanwhile, was recently hospitalised after she stopped taking her bipolar medication. She has been hallucinating her late fiancé Luke Morgan (a returning Gary Lucy), which had her loved ones worried.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like