Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter returns to filming as Theresa McQueen

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has returned to filming, with the actor set to appear as Theresa McQueen soon.

The star exited the soap in December last year to go on maternity leave, but has now made a return to the set as she begins filming for her new scenes.

“So it’s been a while… You missed me? 😜#hollyoaks #mcqueens” wrote Porter on Instagram, accompanying a mirror selfie she took on the set.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Related: Hollyoaks airs surprise proposal at Rafe Harcourt's masquerade ball

Porter, who debuted as Theresa in 2008, spoke about her impending return earlier this year, revealing that she had no idea what was in store for her character before talking about the prospect of juggling her role with a newborn baby.

“I have no idea what Theresa is going to be up to, or what she’s done, it’s going to be a full year since she’s been back, surely their imaginations will be running wild.

“Obviously you do think 'Oh my god I'll be away from my baby' because you are with them for 24/7, so I am a bit worried about what will happen. I'm not going to lie, it is a bit daunting, and I think all mums are a bit like that.”

Related: Hollyoaks reveals Peri and Romeo's big secret

Porter isn’t the only Hollyoaks cast member set to return in the coming weeks, with Jessica Fox set to resume her tenure as Nancy Osborne, which began in 2005.

“Same dressing room, completely different person” she wrote in a post, with the official Hollyoaks media accounts replying: “HERE SHE IS!!!” Several stars of the soap also responded to the news, with Jessamy Stoddart, Ross Adams and Alex Fletcher all commenting.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like