Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox calls for Nancy and James storyline

Hollyoaks star Jesscia Fox has called for the soap to make a Nancy Osborne and James Nightingale-centred episode.

With Emmerdale currently filming two-hander episodes, focusing on different pairs of characters in lockdown, it seems only natural to imagine other soaps doing the same thing.

With that in mind, Digital Spy asked Fox who she'd most want to share a storyline with if Hollyoaks were to do their own two-hander episodes.

"I would have said Adam Rickitt (Kyle) but unfortunately he's just left, hasn't he!

"Nancy never has scenes with Ste and they've got kids around the same age, so maybe Ste," she told us exclusively.



"I've also always enjoyed any scenes that I've had with Greg Finnegan. I think Nancy and James would be a spectacular double act. And not only because of their heights - social distancing would be right there on film because he's so tall and I'm so small! So maybe James."

Asked what it's been like since filming shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said: "It's been really weird. I've never known that I could waste so much time and be so bored at the same time!

"It's the longest that I've ever not worked since I was a child, so that's been weird. In some respects it's been lovely. I've been able to spend more time reading, I've watched all the Netflix films and I've grown my own spinach.

"I've made banana bread, I've done the lockdown ticklist. But it's also made me realise how much I enjoy working and I do miss it."

Hollyoaks airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm. Wednesdays through Fridays on E4 will feature classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites to compensate for the soap suspending filming.

