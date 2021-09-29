Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe receives warning over Instagram advert

Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe has been contacted by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and warned following a complaint over some Instagram activity earlier this year.

Recognised for portraying Mercedes McQueen since 2006, the ASA has ruled that she failed to make it sufficiently clear to her followers that she'd been paid to promote a HairCybele device.

"Me again! Use code JEN70 for 70% off! @HAIRCYBELE Swipe up to view website," the soap star wrote next to a picture back in April.

The ASA noted in its ruling that it was "concerned by Jennifer Metcalfe's lack of response and apparent disregard for the code".

"We assessed the post as it would have appeared in-feed on Instagram and considered that there was nothing in its content, such as '#ad' placed upfront, that made clear to those viewing it that it was an ad.

"We therefore concluded that the post was not obviously identifiable as a marketing communication and as such breached the Code. We told HairCybele and Jennifer Metcalfe to ensure that in future their ads were obviously identifiable as marketing communications, for example, by including a clear and prominent identifier such as '#ad'."

HairCybele confirmed to the ASA that the post was an advert, but, the regulator's report adds, "[they] said that they did not give instructions regarding labelling as influencers usually added any labels themselves when they were posting and because the social media channel belonged to the influencer, they were the only person who could edit it".

Digital Spy has reached out to a representative for Metcalfe seeking comment.

Metcalfe has played Mercedes McQueen on Hollyoaks since the character's debut, and viewers recently got confirmation that her character's exit is likely to be temporary.

Mercedes and her husband Sylver recently left Chester for Alicante to seek professional help for her son Bobby, after he admitted to trolling Sylver's daughter Cher on discovering that she'd been plotting against Mercedes.

A post on the Hollyoaks Twitter account confirmed: "Mercedes, Sylver and Bobby may have gone to Alicante, but they'll be back soon!"



