Hollyoaks star Imran Adams quits his role as Mitchell Deveraux

Hollyoaks star Imran Adams will be leaving his role as Mitchell Deveraux.

Mitchell first appeared on the Channel 4 soap in February 2019 but will be making his exit when his contract expires.

"Imran Adams will be leaving Hollyoaks later this year at the end of his current contract," a Hollyoaks spokesperson confirmed to Digital Spy.

No details about Mitchell's exit storyline have been revealed yet.



Before the show's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Imran's character was preparing to marry his boyfriend Scott Drinkwell. In fact, Channel 4 plans to re-air the five most recent episodes during the week starting Monday, August 31.

Last month, the star discussed returning to filming for the first time since the show suspended production in March.

"It feels surreal being back," he said at the time. "There's no physical touching which means that characters like Scott and Mitchell are going to find other ways to show their love, which will be quite interesting.

"But it feels good to give the fans some good Hollyoaks TV, and there's been many, many hours put in to making sure that everyone's come back to work as safely as possible."

News of Imran's exit comes not long after Rachel Adedeji, who plays Lisa Loveday, was confirmed to be leaving as well. Rachel filmed her final scenes just before lockdown.

