Hollyoaks star Harvey Virdi reveals more on new character Dillon arriving

Hollyoaks star Harvey Virdi has revealed more about the upcoming arrival of Nathaniel Dass as Dillon Ray.

The CBBC star was announced as the newest member of the Maalik family, with the character set to make his debut this Thursday (April 20).

Virdi, who has played Misbah since 2017, spoke to Inside Soap about what the arrival of her on-screen nephew will entail.

“Dillon is a ball of energy – he’s loud, mischievous and dresses like a rock star,” she revealed. “It turns out he’s been expelled from school, and Misbah knows that Dillon’s mother won’t be happy about that.

“There are layers to uncover about Dillon as time goes on – he has a big, loud front, but Misbah starts to see a different side [to him],” she continued. “It’s just what the family needs [after Shaq’s exit].”

Virdi, who has also appeared on Coronation Street and Not Going Out, explained further about the dynamic in the household and her partnership with Dass on the set, saying: “At first, Dillon is quite disruptive, but there is more to him.

“I think Misbah will be a good ear – she likes people to feel safe and be who they want to be. She is very accepting and they will bond over that,” she added. “I screen tested with a few different actors but Nathaniel had the right energy. We all get on so well – it’s been joyous having him around.”

Dass, who has appeared on CBBC show Almost Never, expressed his joy at joining the soap upon his announcement, saying: “I'm so happy to have been welcomed into the Hollyoaks family. Everyone here is amazing and I've had the best time so far, especially with my new family, the Maaliks.

“I'm super excited for people to see what's in store for my character Dillon. He's got a lot about him so it's going to be fun seeing what kind of trouble he gets into, who he'll become friends with and if there's maybe a few potential romances, you'll have to see.”

