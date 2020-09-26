Hollyoaks star Haiesha Mistry says Yasmine will have a big new story

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks star Haiesha Mistry has revealed that there's a huge new storyline coming up for her character Yasmine Maalik.

The actress admitted that she was "speechless" when she discovered what the show's bosses have in store for Yazz in the coming months.

Speaking to the next issue of Inside Soap – out on Tuesday (September 29) – Haiesha explained: "Viewers need to hold on tight because there's a lot coming up – something big is happening for Yazz, and I'm very excited about it!

"It shocked me at first, but I love storylines that make me speechless, and this one did.

"There's something major going on, and I'm dead excited for Yazz to go up to the next level."

Yazz and her family were at the centre of one of Hollyoaks' biggest storylines last year, as the Maaliks were targeted by Stuart Sumner and his group of far-right extremists.

The Maaliks are now up for the Best Family prize at the Inside Soap Awards 2020, while Haiesha and her on-screen boyfriend Ellis Hollins (Tom Cunningham) are also in the running for Best Partnership.

Haiesha spoke to Inside Soap to tie in with the nominations and you can read her full interview in Tuesday's issue.

Meanwhile, votes for the Inside Soap Awards can be cast here.

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4. Classic episodes, titled Hollyoaks Favourites, air on Fridays at 7pm on E4.

