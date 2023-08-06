Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber on Norma's response to Ella shock

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks' Warren Fox is going to learn next week that Ella Richardson has suspected for some time that he's her father.

Scenes set to air in the week will see Warren discover that Ella has been looking into her parentage and things seem to point to him being her father. It's not been outright confirmed yet, but the evidence seems to point that way.

Speaking to Inside Soap, actor Glynis Barber talked about what having a new granddaughter in the village would mean for her character Norma Crow. Unsurprisingly, the crime matriarch has less than noble ideas.

"The development with Ella is a very interesting one," she said.

"Without knowing for certain if she's part of the family, Norma embraces her quite quickly. Ella is at sea and doesn't really have anyone, so it gives Norma a chance to mould her. She becomes quite fond of Ella in a funny way — but Warren's not having any of it!"

While Norma is excited at the prospect of someone new to get her claws into, the actress is super excited to have former EastEnders star Rita Simons join the cast.

"I'm absolutely thrilled," Barber said. Rita's a great girl, I love her! She has a great energy, and I think there will be some exciting times ahead. There's so much potential with Rita coming in! I'm just hoping it's definitely going to be something that involves Norma..."

