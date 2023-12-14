Hollyoaks star Callum Kerr confirms birth of first child

Former Hollyoaks star Callum Kerr has become a father for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, Kerr shared a series of sweet pictures cradling his newborn daughter, as well as a photo of his partner Lauren Stacy holding their little one on a hospital bed.

"Meet my daughter, my world: Isla," he captioned the post. "The other love of my life @laurenstacy7 was amazing thru the whole thing…isn’t she GLOWING!?!? Feeling like the luckiest guy in the world - words don’t cover it."

The couple have received a host of well wishes, with many coming from Kerr's fellow Hollyoaks stars.

Rishi Nair, who played Sami Maalik on the Channel 4 soap, wrote: "Congratulations brother!"

Brody Hudson actor Adam Woodward said: "Congratulations brother." And Nikki Sanderson, who plays Maxine Minniver, wrote: "Congratulations," alongside some red heart emojis.

Kerr announced that he was going to be a father back in July, writing on Instagram: "Ever since I can remember, I've always wanted to be a dad. I can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world with my love, my angel, my partner in crime @laurenstacy7."

The actor played PC George Kiss in Hollyoaks from 2020, until his character was murdered by Sally St Claire in 2021.

After leaving Hollyoaks, Kerr landed a role in US musical drama Monarch alongside the likes of Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto, before becoming a regular on the Nashville country music scene.

