Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher hints at big new Diane and Tony story

Hollyoaks actress Alex Fletcher has teased some big storylines ahead for the Hutchinson family.

Fletcher's character Diane has been through a lot recently, having been shot in the siege at the pub and struggling along the way to recovery. Diane's other half Tony has also been dealing with the arrival of his long-lost son Beau.

And it looks like the soap is going to keep the drama for the family coming, with the actress telling Inside Soap: "I've heard that there's a big storyline coming that involves the Hutchinsons, so I'm looking forward to finding out what it is.

"I've done many great stories and I always think: 'What can they do next?'. But there's always something brilliant round the corner."

Before we get to all that, Tony is going to get a fun storyline this upcoming week, as he has to rescue BBC Radio DJ Scott Mills, who got lost on the way to Liverpool to present the Eurovision Song Contest final.

"Tony is really made up after meeting Scott Mills," Fletcher said. "Back at the pub's Eurovision party, Tony's name-dropping him like mad, making out like him and Scott are mates — it's so cringe, but really funny!"

Diane herself has a brush with Eurovision royalty, as the UK's 1993 representative Sonia performs at a party, and reveals that the two women actually go way back.

"Turns out they went to school together, they're bezzies!" Fletcher said. "It's so funny, when Sonia comes to the Dog's party she clocks Diane and says: 'I didn't recognise you without your shell suit and your perm!'

"It's a bit of a nod to how my character, Jacqui Dixon, dressed in Brookside back in the day."

