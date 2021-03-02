Hollyoaks' Sid Sumner in horrific stabbing scenes

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Sid Sumner's life has been left hanging in the balance after being stabbed by drug kingpin Victor in horrifying Hollyoaks scenes.

A terrible chain of events spiralled out of control after Ollie (Gabriel Clark) tipped off Victor (Benjamin O'Mahony) that Sid had obtained a recorded confession of his crimes.

In Tuesday's first-look episode (March 2), Victor was bent on revenge after discovering the bug in his glove box.

"Oh Sid, Sid, Sid, the things I'm going to do to you," Victor hissed into the bug as Ollie looked on in shock.

Victor pulled his gun out of his glovebox, but when Ollie begged him not to hurt Sid, the drug boss only promised: "Don't worry. I'll make it quick."

The County Lines kingpin busted down the door at the Lomax house in order to get the evidence from Sid, forcing the teen to hide in the hallway.

Just as Victor lost his cool and began rampaging throughout the house, he was forced to flee when Peri arrived home. Sid dashed out of the shadows to explain the dire situation.

"I need to get this to the police station before Victor gets me because if I don't, he'll wipe out everything," Sid warned.

Ste agreed to team up with Sid to act as a decoy for Victor, so Sid would have enough time to get his flash drive to the police.

The plan was wrecked when Luke crossed paths with Sid and berated him for selling drugs to Ollie. Although Sid was able to brush him off, he had been delayed.

This allowed Victor a chance to catch up with Sid after decking Ste. After intercepting a call from Sid on Ste's mobile, Victor heard the teen was headed to the police station.

Sid was almost to the station when Victor emerged out of nowhere and stabbed the teen in the stomach. As Sid fell to the ground, Victor picked up the flash drive and sneered: "Send my love to Jordan."

In harrowing final scenes, Ste rushed to Sid's side as he clung to life. Sid could barely get the words out as he told Ste: "Tell Jules I tried to save her."

The episode ended on a heartbreaking note as Sid lost consciousness, while Ste screamed for help.

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.

