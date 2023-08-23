Hollyoaks and Sex/Life star Wallis Day shares health update after hospital stay

Hollyoaks and Sex/Life star Wallis Day has shared a health update after a hospital stay.

The actress, who played the role of Holly Cunningham on the Channel 4 soap between 2012 and 2013 and has appeared as Gigi in the latter Netflix series, explained in an Instagram post that she has been "quite unwell", though is thankfully "fully recovered" now.

Sharing a series of pictures from hospital, Day began: "Hey all, I know it’s been a while, I wanted to acknowledge those of you who have reached out & those of you who’ve had questions over the last month.

Related: Batwoman star Wallis Day opens up about replacing Ruby Rose as Kate Kane

"In a nutshell, I’ve been quite unwell but fully recovered now. I’m sharing this with my audience because whilst I want to be honest, I mainly feel the need to spread awareness & have added a couple of links in my bio.

"Above all, I’ve learnt the importance of how we need to listen to our bodies."

Day went on to thank the doctors and nurses "who brought me back to health, cared for me round the clock, turned tears into laughter & picked me up through some dark nights", adding that they were "all angels".

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Netflix reveals Sex/Life future after season 2

"It goes without saying how grateful I am to my loved ones who have been by my side through this entire time, I truly feel like the luckiest girl to have you around, I love you," she continued, before thanking her fans who expressed concern over the past month.

"To you guys, thank you for reaching out, coming back online to your sweet messages etc brightens my day, thank you. I truly hope you are having a wonderful summer, I feel extremely thankful to be joining you again & ever grateful to my body for my health."

Day has since received support in the comments, with Sex/Life co-star Sarah Shahi writing: "Oh Wallis!!! I’m glad you’re better honey. Sending lots of love".

Story continues

As well as Hollyoaks and Sex/Life, Day is well-known for playing Kate Kane in season 2 of Batwoman following the exit of Ruby Rose.

You Might Also Like