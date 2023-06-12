Hollyoaks rules out major theory over Ella Richardson's dad

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks tonight ruled out a huge theory as to who Ella Richardson's dad really is as Tony Hutchinson was confirmed not to be Ella's father.

The mystery over who Ella's real dad is has been simmering along ever since she returned to the Hollyoaks village with her mum, Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn). Mandy eventually left, however, which led to Ella becoming more determined to find out the truth about her parentage.

In tonight's episode, Tony talked to Ella about the paternity theory. He said that he didn’t believe he couldn’t be the father and wondered aloud why Mandy wouldn’t tell him about her as they previously had a child together anyway.

Lime Pictures

Ella, sensitive to the issue, claimed that Tony didn’t want to be her father but Tony refuted this and agreed to not worry until the test results came back.

He prodded for further clarification, though, and asked Ella for her birthday. This upset Ella: “If you don’t know, then forget it,” she said before storming out.

Later, Tony caught up to Ella and apologised for his reaction previously. He said any man would be lucky to have her as a daughter. He then produced a letter from Mandy addressed to him that told him that Ella had been born.

Lime Pictures

Tony said that Ella was born on August 8, 2007, meaning she fell pregnant in November 2006. However, Tony explained that he and Mandy lost their baby, Grace, in May of thar year.

Tony revealed that Mandy, devastated at the loss, left the village in June shortly after. That meant that Tony could not be the father.

Tony comforted Ella as she came to terms with the truth again. She implored him to make Mandy tell her the truth. But Tony asked Ella if she really wanted to know who her father was and suggested that there may be a reason why Mandy hasn’t told her the truth.

