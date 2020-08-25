Hollyoaks releases details about Rachel Adedeji’s exit from the soap

Details have been released about Lisa Loveday’s Hollyoaks exit after actress Rachel Adedeji, who plays the character, announced she was quitting the soap.

From September 7 the Channel 4 programme will tell the story of Lisa’s departure in a week of episodes.

Lisa will attend the wedding of her cousin Mitchell Deveraux to Scott Drinkwell, and is ready to make her relationship with Felix Westwood public.

However she does not know that Felix is also having a relationship with her aunt Martine Deveraux and will subsequently leave the programme in a “shocking” turn of events, according to a statement from the soap.

Adedeji said: “I have had a fantastic time playing the role of Lisa Loveday.

“I was blessed to have met and worked alongside some of the most talented and professional people during my time on the show.

“Hollyoaks was an amazing opportunity for me to learn and grow as an actress and I am truly grateful.

“As much as I have enjoyed my time on the show, I have chosen to move on.

“I am looking forward to all opportunities that now await me.”

The actress, 29, joined the soap in 2016.

Hollyoaks executive producer Bryan Kirkwood said: “Four years ago we were thrilled to cast X Factor star Rachel Adedeji as leading lady Lisa Loveday.

“Rachel made an immediate impact delivering impeccable performances with superstar charisma.

“I would like to thank Rachel for creating such a memorable and much-loved character.

“She will be very much missed.”

In June Adedeji said she had experienced racism while working on the Channel 4 soap.

She said on social media that the “experiences I have encountered are a constant reminder of how difficult it is being a black woman in the industry”.

She added that she has only worked with one black director on the Channel 4 show, and “very little is being done behind the scenes” to address issues around racial inequality.

On Tuesday, Channel 4 boss Ian Katz said the response to racism allegations at Hollyoaks was “heartening” and he hopes people feel emboldened to speak about their experiences.