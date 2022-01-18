Hollyoaks reintroduces villain from 2000 as Becky's manipulations continue

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks schemer Becky Quentin seizes on another chance to manipulate Ollie Morgan next week.

Becky (Katie McGlynn) has spent weeks filling Ollie's head with conspiracy theories – even making him believe that the local hospital is lying to him about his father Luke's dementia.

Next week, Becky continues down this path when she tries to suggest some alternative natural remedies for Luke's condition.

Luke's fiancée Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) doesn't react well to this and the tensions come to a head when Becky makes a terrible comment.



Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Becky's hateful behaviour leaves Cindy with fresh hope that Ollie (Gabriel Clark) will finally see his girlfriend for what she really is.

Unfortunately, Becky ends up with leverage of her own when she finds out that Cindy has been writing to Stephen MacGregor (Cameron Hutchinson), one of the men who attacked Luke in 2000.

Stephen was an associate of Mark Gibbs and backed up the violent thug on the night that he raped Luke.

Opportunistic Becky uses Cindy's secret to her advantage and manages to get Ollie back on her side.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Ollie then takes matters into his own hands by posing as Luke (Gary Lucy) and arranging to meet with Stephen himself.

Even Becky doesn't think this is a good idea, so she's forced to ask her enemy Cindy for help.

In the end, Stephen encounters Luke on the way to the park, but as they talk about old times, it's unclear whether Luke's condition is allowing him to truly understand what's going on.

Later, Luke is nowhere to be seen as Ollie blames himself for bringing Stephen back. However, he soon shifts the blame to Stephen after running into him in the village. Will a showdown follow?

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks airs these scenes on Tuesday, January 25, Wednesday, January 26 and Thursday, January 27 at 7pm on E4's first look screenings, and the following days at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Survivors Manchester is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. Its website can be found at www.survivorsmanchester.org.uk and its helpline is 0161 236 2182. Local support agencies for all male and female survivors can be found at www.thesurvivorstrust.org. In an emergency, please dial 999.

