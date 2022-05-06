Hollyoaks references Brooke and OIlie adoption storyline

Justin Harp
·2 min read

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has revisited Ollie and Brooke's adoption storyline in emotional new scenes.

Friday's first-look episode referenced back to a 2020 storyline where Brooke and Ollie made the difficult decision to give up baby Thierry to a couple played by cast member Tylan Grant's actual parents, former Fame Academy judges Carrie and David Grant.

Ollie has been struggling with the adoption ever since, especially this week when his father Luke accused him of abandoning Thierry. Viewers know that Luke's dementia is progressing and this has impacted his personality.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures
Photo credit: Lime Pictures

With Luke piling on the pressure to have Thierry at the wedding, Ollie admitted to Cindy: "I know we made the right decision, but I can't help wondering if [Thierry] will ever think about me?"

Luke only made matters worse by confronting Brooke and Ripley in the village to ask for their help in finding Thierry. This was deeply painful for Brooke, especially since Ripley didn't know about the adoption.

Brooke tried to explain to an angry Luke that the former couple tried to make the best decision possible for the child to find him a loving home where he could be properly cared for.

"It's like how you found Ollie a good home with Cindy, so in the future when you're not here, when Ollie thinks about you, he'll be happy," Brooke explained.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures
Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Ollie and Cindy approached, apologising to Brooke for what Luke had said and stressing he wasn't aware of the gravity of his harsh words. Brooke assured Ollie it was "fine", but it was clear Luke's words had hurt.

Brooke was left with questions from Ripley over keeping Thierry a secret. Ripley encouraged Brooke to get in touch with Thierry's adopted parents, but Brooke acknowledged feeling "left behind" in the whole process.

In the night's post-credits scene, Ollie fought back tears while staring at a photo of baby Thierry taken the day of his birth.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures
Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks now streams first on All 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

If you would like more information or support about Pick's disease/frontotemporal dementia, please click here for guidance from Rare Dementia, or click here to learn more about the Alzheimer's Society.

