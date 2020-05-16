Hollyoaks' real-life couple share adorable lockdown photo with son

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks' Rory Douglas-Speed and Nadine Mulkerrin, also known as Joel and Cleo, are one of soapland's favourite real-life couples, with an adorable almost-seven-month-old baby to boot.

The actor uploaded a photo of the pair with their little one enjoying life in lockdown to his Instagram page.

"Lockdown with this family isn't so bad I suppose," he captioned the image of the pair with Reggie on their doorstep.

This marks a beautiful point in their relationship history, which we've explored, right from them first getting together back in 2016, through their engagement in 2018 and the arrival of their son late last year.

Photo credit: Rory Douglas-Speed - Instagram

We've been delving into the stories of some real-life soap couples recently, if you wanted to see how romance blossomed behind the cameras of our favourite continuing dramas.

Sticking with just Hollyoaks, we've rounded up all the spoilers you need to know for the episodes airing next week, including Jordan finding a new target for his drug dealing, while Verity has a big decision to make.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Next week will also see what may be the best week of Hollyoaks Favourites yet, as E4 will be dedicating time to one of the soap's best ever villains: the delightfully devilish Clare Devine. Gemma Bissix herself will introduce the episodes, which will see her enact two of her most evil plans.

Hollyoaks airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm. Wednesdays through Fridays on E4 feature classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites to compensate for the soap suspending filming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

