Hollyoaks' PC Kiss turns down romance with John Paul McQueen

Hollyoaks spoilers for E4's Tuesday, May 5 first-look episode follow.

John Paul McQueen's new romance in Hollyoaks is off to a rocky start.

He has been set up with County Lines drug investigator George Kiss (Callum Kerr), after Sally St. Claire (Annie Wallace) noticed John Paul's interest during the PC's recent visit to the school.

Earlier this week, PC Kiss reciprocated John Paul's feelings by inviting him out for a date at The Dog — but Tuesday's (May 5) first-look episode threw a spanner in the works.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

John Paul was intercepted on his way to the date by his old flame James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) declaring that he was still in love with the teacher.

Despite James's declaration of love, John Paul admitted he could never forgive the lawyer for shooting his sister Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

"I don't want to exchange pleasantries with a man who tried to kill my sister," John Paul insisted.

John Paul and PC Kiss actually seemed to hit it off quite well at The Dog, even after Goldie reminded PC Kiss that her mum was notorious serial killer Breda.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

But when James turned up and John Paul's mood suddenly darkened, PC Kiss realised that the teacher wasn't over his past love.

"I like you John Paul, but I've been down this road before. I don't want to do it again," he explained.

But is this new romance really over before it starts? Just this past week, James Sutton told Digital Spy that there is "some really good stuff coming up" for John Paul and PC Kiss.

"The writers are writing really well for both of us. There's lots of interesting stuff coming up and it's a chance to show a new relationship for a new John Paul," he revealed.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

"John Paul has come back to the village very different. He's much more confident, outgoing, assured and happy. It's really fun to play and we were having a really good time working on this storyline before the lockdown."

Hollyoaks airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm. Wednesdays through Fridays on E4 will feature classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites to compensate for the soap suspending filming.

