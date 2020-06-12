Hollyoaks' Lysette Anthony criticised by co-stars over WhatsApp messages

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony has been heavily criticised by Rachel Adedeji and Charlie Clapham over WhatsApp messages.

Last week, Adedeji called out the soap over what she said was unfair treatment as a Black person on set. She was backed up and supported by several others associated with the show, including Charlie and Amanda Clapham.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Thursday (June 11), Charlie – who played Freddie Roscoe between 2013 and 2017 – shared a screenshot showing messages by Lysette (Marnie Nightingale) in a private group chat. He responded by calling her out.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

"Dear @chezLysette," he tweeted. "If supporting a former castmate, whilst she speaks of being racially discriminated against, makes me a traitor... then so be it. As for embittered, you're currently finishing (finished) where I started out. Salty much?"

Adedeji, who plays Lisa Loveday, criticised Lysette while replying to Charlie's tweet.



"@chezLysette you are actual trash," she wrote, before adding: "Charlie, you are a King and a true ally!! Love you my bro!"

Photo credit: Lime Pictures/Digital Spy - Getty Images

Mandip Gill, who starred in the Channel 4 soap as Phoebe McQueen between 2012 and 2015, also spoke out against Lysette, posting: "In the middle of this whole thing you only care about your job? @chezLysette It's people like YOU that are the problem."

Hollyoaks declined to comment, while Digital Spy has also reached out to Lysette's reps.

Production company Lime Pictures recently announced plans to address on-set racism, including working with unconscious bias trainers and encouraging all staff and freelancers to come forward to raise any "issues of concern or instances of unacceptable behaviour".

Adedeji also confirmed that she was exiting the soap. Her decision to leave was made last year.



Hollyoaks airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm. Wednesdays through Fridays on E4 will feature classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites to compensate for the soap suspending filming.

Story continues

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like