Hollyoaks' Liam Donovan turns nasty with Mercedes McQueen next week

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.



Hollyoaks bad boy Liam Donovan turns nasty with Mercedes McQueen in the show's "Devil's Dinner Party" episodes next week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Liam (Jude Monk McGowan) is hell-bent on taking revenge against everyone he believes has wronged him – and it looks like Mercedes is in particular danger.

The high-stakes storyline sees Liam lure Mercedes, Grace Black, James Nightingale and Maxine Minniver to The Dog in the Pond, where he intends to give them a night they'll never forget.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks spoilers – 9 huge storylines airing next week

Hollyoaks' brand new spoiler pictures show Liam terrorising Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) in one particularly tense scene, placing his hand over her mouth so that she can't scream.

Liam and Mercedes were lovers last year, but their time together ultimately ended in tears.

The Channel 4 soap has previously warned fans to expect some big bombshells at the Devil's Dinner Party.

The 'Who Shot Mercedes?' storyline reaches its final conclusion, as Liam tells his ex-lover that Grace and James were responsible for gunning her down at the club last year.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks spoilers – Jude Monk McGowan hints at Liam Donovan's "delicious" revenge at Devil's Dinner Party

Liam also shows just how ruthless he can be by ordering Mercedes to kill his sister Grace, promising that he'll let everyone else live if she follows his instructions.

Could Mercedes be in danger if she says no? Before long, armed police surround The Dog and it's anyone's guess when it comes to who'll make it out alive…

Hollyoaks airs these scenes on Wednesday, March 25 at 7pm on E4 and Thursday, March 26 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like