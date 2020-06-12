Hollyoaks killed off Rhys Ashworth because actor Andrew Moss wanted to "move on and experience new roles"

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks Favourites relived more of the soap's most shocking death scenes on Friday (June 12), with the re-airing of the mini-bus crash fall-out.

This week featured a three-parter from 2012 showing the deadly tragedy that resulted when the sixth-formers accidentally crashed the mini-bus into the double wedding of Cindy and Tony and Doug and Ste.

One of those caught in the crossfire was Rhys Ashworth, as he'd delayed his plans to leave the village so that he wouldn't ruin the wedding for estranged wife Jacqui McQueen (Claire Cooper).

His selfless deed turned out to be the mistake of a lifetime because Rhys was mortally wounded while trapped under the rubble — ultimately passing away with Jacqui at his side while the fire crew rushed to try to rescue him.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

At the time of his departure from the soap, Rhys actor Andrew Moss told Digital Spy that he'd felt the "seven year itch" to move on from Hollyoaks after joining in 2005.

"I've got mixed emotions about it," he told us in 2012. "I'm really excited to get out now because it's literally the seven-year itch – I'm ready to move on and I would like to do other things. I probably could have stayed there for the rest of my life, and that's because the cast, the crew and everyone in that building are really close.

"Every day going into work there is a pleasure – I'd literally jump out of bed in the morning to go into work. So that's the sad thing, but I do need to move on and experience new roles and challenges, just for myself."

Moss also revealed that he had no harsh feelings over the writers killing off Rhys – and therefore ruling out the chance of him ever making a permanent comeback.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

"To be honest, I think it's a good thing that the door hasn't been left open," he said. "Acting is a precarious profession – you can go from working every day to not having a job for two, three or four months. Because I'm so comfortable at Hollyoaks and I love all the people there, it would just be so easy for me to say, 'Yep, I'm coming back'. So in a way I'm glad that there's no way back, but then again it's Hollyoaks, so never say never!"

In a twist of fate, Moss would ultimately reprise his role as Rhys briefly two years later for a brief cameo as part of Cindy Cunningham's bipolar disorder storyline.

Moss has also gone on to another soap role, playing Paul Cuthbert for a dark storyline in the BBC's Doctors. He later appeared in Deep Cuts and had the leading role in the National Tour of Ghost the Musical.

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Rhys wasn't the only death in the aftermath of the mini-crash, though.

Sixth-form characters Maddie Morrison (Scarlett Bowman) and Neil Cooper (Tosin Cole) died in the aftermath of the 'Enjoy the Ride' crash too. Cole would go on to star as Ryan Sinclair in Doctor Who, alongside fellow former Hollyoaks cast member Mandip Gill.

Hollyoaks airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm. Wednesdays through Fridays on E4 will feature classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites to compensate for the soap suspending filming.

