Hollyoaks' Kieron Richardson on lasting impact of his parenting documentary

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson has opened up about the positive response he still receives towards a very personal documentary he filmed with husband Carl Hyland.

In 2016, the couple began their parenting journey, and took cameras along to document the process as they eventually welcomed twins Phoebe and Chase into the world via surrogacy.

Speaking to Inside Soap to promote his children's clothing collection, Richardson revealed that the lasting impact of Channel 4 documentary Raised by Queers is something he receives questions and feedback on regularly.

"I get messages all the time! We did the documentary four years ago, and it's still online. It's nice that it's always going to be there to help people."

"It's funny, but I don't think of us as gay dads," he continued. "Even though we are, we're just parents getting on with raising our kids."

When asked if he considers himself a role model for other same-sex parents, he candidly said: "I made so many mistakes – people shouldn't look up to me! But I like that we can give people a nudge in the right direction."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the soap brought Hyland onto set to stand in as a body double for intimate scenes between Richardson's character Ste Hay and former flame John Paul McQueen (played by James Sutton) due to social distancing regulations.

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.

