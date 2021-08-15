Hollyoaks' Ki Griffin hints at possible romance for Ripley Lennox

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks star Ki Griffin has teased that their character, Ripley Lennox, is going to be getting a new love interest soon.

Since arriving in the village last year as a friend of Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), Ripley has become a much-loved stall holder at Cunningham's Grand Bazaar and has developed strong friendships with some of Chester's teens, particularly Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant).

However, we haven't yet seen Ripley find romance – but according to Ki, that is all set to change over the coming months.

"There are a lot of fresh relationships coming up!" they told Inside Soap. "And a lot of dynamics we haven't necessarily seen on Hollyoaks in a while. We're also going to see Ripley enamoured – totally in love!"



There hasn't yet been confirmation on whether Ripley will find love with a current character or a new arrival, although we do know that Ripley and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) will soon be getting a new roommate in the form of stall holder Nate Denby (Chris Charles), who will develop feelings for Grace.

Ripley has been a strong support to Brooke over the past few months as Brooke has explored their own gender identity, with Brooke recently telling their friends that they also identify as non-binary.

Ki revealed that they are delighted that Hollyoaks is representing the non-binary community, praising the soap's handling of Ripley and Brooke's friendship.

"I came into the show as the first non-binary character, and now, a year in, I'm one of two!" they said. "As Black, non-binary characters, Ripley and Brooke's relationship sets the tone for what, I think, we should be seeing more of on TV. Tylan and I are ourselves non-binary. Being able to put our friendship on screen is a real honour."

Ki added that they feel "very proud" to be playing the first regular non-binary character to be introduced to a soap, saying: "The response to the representation Ripley brings to the show has been overwhelmingly positive."

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.



