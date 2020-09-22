Hollyoaks' Juliet manipulated into moving back in with the Nightingales

From Digital Spy

Juliet Quinn has been manipulated once again by County Lines drug boss Victor Brothers in Hollyoaks.

The teen has been recruited into selling drugs ever since she left the Nightingale home earlier this year, though more recently she has willingly tried to step up her position within Victor's crew.

In Tuesday's first-look episode (September 22), Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) was trying to keep her mind off Peri (Ruby O'Donnell) rejecting her by getting down to her very shady business in the village.

However, Victor wasn't entirely satisfied with her new-found drive, telling her that she'd be more effective if she stayed under the radar to sell to students.

Victor encouraged Juliet to move home with the Nightingales, but only to give her buyers the illusion that she was a relatable figure by living with a "middle-class family".

"We're respectable, or at least we make it look like we are... So, go home," he insisted. "I got the feeling you know how to get anything you set your mind too."

The drug dealer also promised that if Juliet went through with moving back home, no harm would come to the other Nightingales.

Despite her objections, Juliet did as she was told. Turning up at the Nightingales' for the first time in months, Juliet showed some vulnerability by revealing her feelings for Peri.

"I can't live there anymore," Juliet begged.

Will the Nightingales welcome her back home?

Hollyoaks airs Mondays through Thursdays at 7pm on E4, with encore presentations at 6.30pm the following evening on Channel 4.

