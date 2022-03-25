Hollyoaks' John Paul receives threat after crash drama

Photo credit: Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Friday's first-look episode (March 25), which is available to watch now on All 4. As these scenes haven't yet aired on TV, this article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid.

Hollyoaks schoolteacher John Paul McQueen has received a worrying warning following this week's mini-bus crash.

Friday's first-look episode saw John Paul left horrified over the arrival of an anonymous note, just when it seemed that he was in the clear.

John Paul crashed a mini-bus this week while driving fellow teacher Olivia Bradshaw and a group of teenage students to a school camping trip.

The incident was caused by John Paul's alcohol withdrawal symptoms, which led to him becoming drowsy behind the wheel.

John Paul has come up with a cover story by claiming that a bird flew towards the windscreen and distracted him.

In Hollyoaks' latest episode, John Paul came close to confessing everything as he visited school student Freya in hospital.

Freya has been told that she may never walk again after her involvement in the crash.

John Paul broke down and told Freya's mum Lexi that the crash was all his fault, but Prince McQueen soon stepped in and blamed "survivor's guilt" for John Paul's outburst.



Later, Lexi read the official police report over the crash, which absolved John Paul of any wrongdoing. She encouraged John Paul to stop blaming himself.

Soon afterwards, John Paul reached into his pocket and found a mysterious note: "I know what you did, Mr McQueen".

The identity of the sender was a mystery for now, but will be revealed on screen next week after more threats start to arrive.

Meanwhile, Friday's episode also saw students Charlie Dean and Mason Chen-Williams start to do their own digging over the crash.

Believing that a vehicle fault could have been to blame, the teens started researching dodgy MOTs. But could they soon stumble across the real explanation?

Hollyoaks now streams first on All 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Alcohol Change UK offers information, advice and support with their questions about drinking and the problems that can sometimes be caused by alcohol. For more information, visit Alcohol Change UK's website. Drinkline also offers free, confidential advice to anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else's drinking on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm).

Readers can also contact Drinkaware.

