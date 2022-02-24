Hollyoaks' John Paul in dilemma after Demarcus collapse

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

John Paul McQueen is facing a new dilemma after DeMarcus Westwood's collapse in Hollyoaks.

The teacher had finally resolved to give up drinking this week, but had no idea students DeMarcus and Leah had found his secret stash of alcohol at school.

DeMarcus kept chugging the vodka with Leah's encouragement until the day took a scary turn as he collapsed in the school. John Paul arrived just in time to find DeMarcus and get him help.

The medics were eventually able to stabilise DeMarcus and diagnose him with alcohol poisoning, leading Sally to launch an investigation into how the alcohol got into the teachers' cupboard.

While it appeared to others as if John Paul was taking heroic action, he actually was trying to cover his tracks after Prince alerted him to the school breach.

When Prince showed up to thank John Paul for bailing him out and calling him a hero, Sally interrupted to insist she knew exactly who was responsible for stashing the alcohol in the school.

"Family or not, it's a sackable offence," she warned.

John Paul rushed to defend himself, but pulled back as Sally told Prince he'd be the one having to look for a new job as of Monday.

Will John Paul tell the truth about bringing alcohol into Hollyoaks High?

Earlier this week, Hollyoaks star Tomi Ade told Digital Spy that he is hopeful DeMarcus will learn from his scary health crisis.

"I think, all in all, DeMarcus is a smart kid with a good head on his shoulders. This was nothing more than just a small cry for help. Once we see how it plays out, there's a sense of reckoning in terms of him and Felix," he said.

"I feel like this could be a one-off, but you never know with a 16-year-old kid!"

Alcohol Change UK offers information, advice and support with their questions about drinking and the problems that can sometimes be caused by alcohol. For more information, visit Alcohol Change UK's website. Drinkline also offers free, confidential advice to anyone who is concerned about their own or someone else's drinking on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm).

