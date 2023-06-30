Hollyoaks’ Joel Dexter makes risky decision in emotional new story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Hollyoaks has aired an emotional new storyline for Joel Dexter, seeing the character diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

As part of the soap's ongoing 'What's Your Normal' campaign, which focuses on telling the stories of deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent (DDN) communities, Joel learns that he has type1 diabetes and will need to manage to condition for the rest of his life.

In tonight's (June 30) first-look episode Joel struggled to come to terms with his diagnosis, worrying that his friends and family will begin to treat him differently.

Accompanied at the hospital by Leela and Warren, who continued to joke about his son's fitness, Joel was anxious to hear the results. The trio were then interrupted by Sharon Bailey, with the nurse privately revealing to Joel that he is diabetic.

He was instantly devastated to learn that he'll have to monitor the condition for the rest of his life.

"My dad's cracking jokes about how feeble and weak I am and what, is that me for the rest of my life now," he told Sharon before storming out of the hospital room.

Frustrated and upset, Joel lashed out at Leela and refused to acknowledge the reality of his condition.

Bumping into Lacey while sat in the hospital waiting room, Joel was finally able to open up about his feelings, telling the paralegal that he was worried people would see him differently from now on.

"It changes how people are going to see me and how they're going to treat me, especially those I care about," he said.

"Don't define yourself by what you can't do, focus on what you can," Lacey replied.

Later on, Joel finally spoke to Leela and Warren, apologising for his behaviour earlier in the day. Leela reassured him that she'd be there to support him as long as he was honest with her about his health.

However, Joel was unable to tell the pair the news about his diabetes diagnosis, instead insisting that he'd passed out after overdoing it at the gym.

Relieved at the news, Leela embraced him while a concerned Sharon watched on from the background.

Will Joel be able to Warren and Leela the truth?

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

For information and support about Diabetes, please visit the NHS support hub for Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes or consult with Diabetes UK for additional resources.



