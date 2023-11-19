Hollyoaks' Jimmy McKenna on real-life friendship with former co-star

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.



Hollyoaks' Jimmy McKenna, who stars as Jack Osborne on the soap, has revealed his touching real-life friendship with former co-star Guy Burnet.

In a new interview, McKenna spoke of the bond he shares with the Oppenheimer actor — who previously played his stepson Craig Dean.

"Guy Burnet, who played my stepson Craig Dean, is one of the most beautiful genuine kids you'll ever meet," he told Inside Soap magazine. "He left 15 years ago but we're still close and he's rightly become a bit of a star in America — he was in Oppenheimer and some big streaming dramas."

McKenna went on to describe the touching gesture Burnet made for his milestone birthday showing their deep connection, saying: "My daughter arranged a party for my 70th birthday this year, and Guy flew into London and got straight on a train up north so he could be there! I wasn't sure he'd be able to make it, so when he walked in tears of love, laughter and happiness were flowing."

The actor's other on-screen son Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) has been having a tough time in the village recently.

The Hollyoaks stalwart has been struggling to provide for his family — with his money troubles coming to a head when he decided to get involved with gang boss Norma to try and pay off his debts.

Friday's (November 17) streaming episode did see a breakthrough in the character's ongoing financial trouble storyline, when he finally opened up to father Jack about his difficult situation.

"As a father myself, you have to accept the place your child has found themselves in and do everything you can to help them," said McKenna of Darren's challenges.

"Darren is in a mess again, and I get to do some great scenes with Ashley. We work so well together, he is such an intuitive actor and often directs me in a scene to suggest trying things in different ways. I love that collaboration, that's how it should be."

