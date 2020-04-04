Hollyoaks' Jen Metcalfe shares news of her contract renewal as Mercedes

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks, like the other soaps, is in a bit of limbo right now, with filming shut down and broadcasts being reduced so they don't run out of episodes right away.

There's a lot of uncertainty around at the moment, but here's a good bit of news. Mercedes McQueen actress Jennifer Metcalfe has confirmed she has signed a new contract until "next September", this therefore being in 2021.

Speaking to The Sun about the soap (and her love of cleaning), the star said: "At the minute I'm fine until next September.

"I just signed a new contract and I've got so many exciting things coming up. I just take each contract as it comes and I feel very happy to be there until next September.

"With the way things are going, I think there's going to be lots of weekend shoots and 14-hour days. I'm looking forward to raising morale. Cracking on, getting the show back on, then enjoying the remainder of this contract. We'll see what's next."

Speaking about what her day is like after she is done with filming, Jennifer said: "Mercedes takes up too much energy.

"It's good going in every day, putting on the killer heels and giving it some of her, but when I go home I couldn't be further from it. I never ever wear make-up.



"I have hardly any clothes around the house just because I can't be bothered washing them after. All day, every day, it's jogging bottoms and baggy T-shirts, and not like the cute kind. They're pure baggy, horrible and grotty."





Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4. Hollyoaks Favourites airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm on E4.

