Hollyoaks' Jemma Donovan and Owen Warner share romantic holiday photos

Hollyoaks couple Jemma Donovan and Owen Warner have been enjoying a holiday to Morocco together.

First fuelling romance rumours back in April, the Rayne Royce and Romeo Nightingale actors have confirmed they are an item, with Donovan posting a series of loved-up holiday photos and clips to Instagram recently.

The latest, tagging the city of Marrakesh, was captioned: "Dreamy lil few days".

In the montage the couple can be seen enjoying a traditional feast, riding quad bikes through the desert, taking a hot air balloon flight and experiencing a bedouin camp.

"Nice to see you guys getting together, you looked very close when I was out walking when off camera," commented one of the soap star's followers.

"Lovely pictures. Hope [you're] both having a great time", "[You] two make such a gorgeous couple", "You two are so cute" and "Beautiful couple [two red heart emojis]," read another handful of responses from delighted fans.

This comes after Warner recently reflected on life post-I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, in which he finished as runner-up to Jill Scott.

"I do [feel like I'm being recognised more]," he shared. "Before, people would shout 'Romeo' at me, but now they're calling me 'Owen' and having a little chat because they feel as though they know me. People talk to me as if I'm their mate — it's really lovely."



